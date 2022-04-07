39 Hightower Advisors Named to the Forbes 2022 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

CHICAGO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower announced today that 39 of its advisors have been named to the Forbes 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List, which recognizes the top advisors from across the Unites States. The Hightower advisors included on the 2022 list are:

Moss Crosby of Twickenham Advisors in Huntsville, Ala.

of Twickenham Advisors in Joseph Rosol of Acacia Wealth Advisors in Beverly Hills, Calif.

of Acacia Wealth Advisors in Jason Ezzell of The Ezzell-Conklin Group in Folsom, Calif.

of The Ezzell-Conklin Group in Robert Schein of Blanke Schein Wealth Management in Palm Desert, Calif.

of Blanke Schein Wealth Management in William Blanke of Blanke Schein Wealth Management in Palm Desert, Calif.

of Blanke Schein Wealth Management in David Molnar of Crest Capital Advisors in San Diego, Calif.

of Crest Capital Advisors in David Bahnsen of The Bahnsen Group in Newport Beach, Calif.

of The Bahnsen Group in Jeffrey Corliss of RDM Financial Group in Westport, Conn.

of RDM Financial Group in Pamela Abraham of Hightower Fort Myers in Fort Myers, Fla.

of in Mark Masterson of Hightower Naples in Naples, Fla.

of in Matthew Otto of The Otto Group in Sarasota, Fla.

of The Otto Group in Andrew Hill of Hill Wealth Management in Alpharetta, Ga.

of Hill Wealth Management in Roger Shaffer of Shaffer Wealth Management in Alpharetta, Ga.

of Shaffer Wealth Management in Joel Rand of The Rand Group in Kihei, Hawaii

of The Rand Group in Matthew Dillig of The Dillig Bowen Group in Chicago, Ill.

of The Dillig Bowen Group in Michael Schneider of The Lerner Group in Deerfield, Ill.

of The Lerner Group in JR Gondeck of The Lerner Group in Deerfield, Ill.

of The Lerner Group in Jake Falcon of Falcon Wealth Advisors in Mission Woods, Kan.

of Falcon Wealth Advisors in Mission Woods, Kan. Jeff Leventhal of Hightower Bethesda in Bethesda, Md.

of in Gibson Wilkes of White Pine Wealth Management in Falmouth, Maine

of White Pine Wealth Management in Blair Anderson of Hightower Great Lakes in Traverse City, Mich.

of Hightower Great Lakes in Mark Burns of Synergy Capital Solutions in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

of Synergy Capital Solutions in Barbara Archer of Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis in St. Louis, Mo.

of Hightower Wealth Advisors | in Thomas Foley of Hightower Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

of Hightower Omaha in John M. Egan of Egan Wealth Advisors in Madison, N.J.

of Egan Wealth Advisors in Mark Kravietz of ALINE Wealth in Melville, N.Y.

of ALINE Wealth in Peter Lang of Hightower Westchester in Harrison, N.Y.

of in Phillip Banazek of Morgia Wealth Management in Watertown, N.Y.

of Morgia Wealth Management in Peter Klein of ALINE Wealth in Melville, N.Y.

of ALINE Wealth in Justin Winters of Treasury Partners in New York, N.Y.

of Treasury Partners in Robert White of Morse, Towey and White Group in New York, N.Y.

of Morse, Towey and White Group in Ruth Berger of RJ Wealth Management in New York, N.Y.

of RJ Wealth Management in Michael Cantore of TC Wealth Management in New York, N.Y.

of TC Wealth Management in Patrick Fruzzetti of Rose Advisors in New York, N.Y.

of Rose Advisors in Richard Saperstein of Treasury Partners in New York, N.Y.

of Treasury Partners in Jordan Waxman of Nucleus Advisors in New York, N.Y.

of Nucleus Advisors in Greg Sarian of Sarian Strategic Partners in Wayne, Pa.

of Sarian Strategic Partners in Jeffrey Grinspoon of VWG Wealth Management in Vienna, Va.

of VWG Wealth Management in Lars Knudsen of Hightower Bellevue in Bellevue, Wash.

"It's incredible to again see so many Hightower advisors named to Forbes' Best-In-State list," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "We're extremely proud of our advisors for the work they do supporting clients and helping them live out their well-th stories. Congratulations to all on this well-deserved honor."

The Forbes rankings were developed by SHOOK Research, which used an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data to rate thousands of advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience in the wealth management industry. The rankings were compiled though analysis of several key factors, including revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, and industry experience of more than 34,000 nominees. View the complete list here.

In 2021, Hightower advisors appeared on Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 100 Independent Advisors, Top 100 Women Financial Advisors and Top 1200. Additionally, Forbes named Hightower advisors to several of its best-of lists including America's Top Wealth Advisors, America's Best Women Wealth Advisors, Best-in-State Women Wealth Advisor, the Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors, and Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. Hightower advisors have also been honored on Seramount's 2021 'Top Wealth Advisor Moms' List and InvestmentNews' '40 Under 40'.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

Media Contact:

Patty Buchanan

JConnelly

(973) 567-9415

pbuchanan@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/39-hightower-advisors-named-to-the-forbes-2022-best-in-state-wealth-advisors-list-301520502.html

SOURCE Hightower