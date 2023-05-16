|
16.05.2023 20:04:00
3CHI Unveils D-SPEC: A Groundbreaking HPLC Testing Method for Modern Hemp Products
INDIANAPOLIS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CHI, a leading innovator in the hemp and cannabis industry, today announced the introduction of D-SPEC (short for "Delta Specific"), a revolutionary high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) testing method that offers unmatched accuracy and reliability in determining the contents of hemp-derived products. While testing method development can run into the tens of thousands of dollars, 3CHI is giving away D-SPEC for free to cannabis labs and crime labs to bring much needed standardization to the industry.
Developed to outperform traditional HPLC techniques and avoid the need to produce derivates for, and the potential cannabinoid rearrangements from high heats with, Gas Chromatography testing, D-SPEC is set to redefine the standards of quality, safety, and legal compliance in the rapidly growing hemp market.
D-SPEC is designed to achieve four essential objectives:
"D-SPEC has elevated our own product offerings, and will now raise the bar industry-wide for product and consumer safety, reliability, and credibility," said Justin Journay, CEO of 3CHI. "D-SPEC adoption will remove most of the industry's bad actors and we hope the example of giving the method away for free launches a more collaborative and credible hemp testing industry going forward."
With D-SPEC, 3CHI continues to lead the hemp industry in developing state-of-the-art solutions to meet the evolving needs of manufacturers, retailers, and consumers. By offering superior accuracy in determining product contents, counterfeit detection, legal compliance, and product consistency, D-SPEC represents a significant advancement in hemp product safety.
For more information about D-SPEC or for labs requesting access to D-SPEC, visit www.3chi.com/d-spec/ and for 3CHI's innovative range of hemp-derived products and services, please visit www.3chi.com or contact media@3chi.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3chi-unveils-d-spec-a-groundbreaking-hplc-testing-method-for-modern-hemp-products-301826391.html
SOURCE 3Chi
