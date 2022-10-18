3D Cloud by Marxent Wins Kitchen Design Automation Patent

Marxent CEO: "This patent simplifies kitchen design and opens the door to mobile-first kitchen cabinet configuration."

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today 3D Cloud by Marxent, the 3D experience platform trusted by leading enterprise furniture and home improvement retailers and manufacturers globally, announced the addition of a new US patent to their IP portfolio.

Automated design is a major step toward streamlining the kitchen buying experience for the mobile-generation consumer.

An extension of the company's Design from Photo patent which enables users to drag and drop 3D products to a custom floorplan by tapping on 2D inspirational images, the new patent is foundational to the future of fully automated kitchen design. Paired with other technologies such as LiDAR-powered room scanning for floor plan creation, auto-layout will introduce an entirely new, mobile-friendly kitchen buying journey to consumers.

"The kitchen design journey is frustrating and time-intensive for consumers. It requires a lot of iteration and traditional desktop design software just doesn't support collaboration or work on mobile devices," said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud by Marxent. "Automated design is a major step toward streamlining the kitchen buying experience for the mobile-generation consumer. It reduces the lift on manual revisions and will make collaboration between kitchen designers and homeowners so much easier."

Last year nearly 60% of traffic to top hardware and home improvement retailer websites came from mobile devices according to Digital Commerce 360 data, and Mobile commerce is expected to double its share of total retail sales by 2025 according to Insider Intelligence forecasts.

"Imagine seeing multiple cabinet layouts for a custom floor plan with a few taps on a mobile device instead of sitting at a desktop and placing one kitchen cabinet at a time," Besecker said. "With auto-layout, consumers can build an entire kitchen design in seconds and explore a full range of complete, buyable kitchen layout options by scrolling through a series of images."

Here's how it works:

Scan Room: Scan any room to create a kitchen floor plan. No measuring is required.

Save Floorplan: The scanned floorplan is automatically ingested into 3D Room Planner design software.

Find Inspiration: Scroll through an Instagram-like feed and select an inspirational photo that resonates.

Tap Auto-Layout: Swipe through available 3D kitchen layouts to find the best option. Tap 'auto-layout' to apply styles directly to the floor plan.

Tap to Style: Finalize the design by selecting colors and styles.

"We are already seeing impressive results. When given the option, 1 in 4 consumers use auto-layout and they try out 5 layouts per session on average," Besecker said. "This patented feature will save designers thousands of hours and give consumers more power to self-serve. It is the next leap forward in digital commerce for kitchen cabinet retailers."

"With this new design automation patent, we are well on our way to enabling kitchen cabinet configuration on mobile devices," he said.

Auto-layout is available to kitchen cabinet retailers and manufacturers. The tech will be rolled out for furniture, office, closets, and other home categories in the near future. For more information visit marxent.com/kitchens.

