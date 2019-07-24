3D Everywhere: 2019 Web3D Conference to Address Innovations in Medicine, Design, Sensors, and Ecosystems

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are seeing an explosion of interactive 3D content on the Web with WebGL now widely supported by browsers, tools such as X3D, X3DOM, X_ITE, three.js, glTF, and A-Frame. Today, anyone can create Web3D content for virtual any domain or application. Commercial game engines such as Unity, Unreal, and Castle3D offer more ways to integrate open specifications and Standard formats in their applications. Join us as we explore the many applications and benefits of publishing in the http://www.ecosystem!

A major annual event, ACM Web3D 2019 (https://web3d2019.web3d.org/) is in Los Angeles, USA - July 26-28, 2019. This event is co-located with ACM SIGGRAPH 2019 (https://s2019.siggraph.org/) The conference program brings its signature top-quality Papers, Tutorials, Workshops, and a live showcase all into an action-packed three days. From Virtual Reality to Web publishing, scanning, and medicine, this conference brings together experts from the fields of medicine, AR/VR, Digital Twins, Design, Printing and Scanning to discuss the future of Web3D, identify barriers and finding common denominators to advance this technology.

Engage with the future of the 3D Web with inspiring Keynote Speakers: Ed Hammond (Duke Center for Health Informatics, HL7 International), Arno Hartholt (Institute for Creative Technologies ICT) and Neil Trevett (The Khronos Group). Learn about our technology from our tutorials; participate in our workshops and industrial use cases discussions.

Following the Web3D Conference (July 29-Aug 1), come visit the Web3D Consortium (https://www.web3d.org) in booth 903 at SIGGRAPH 2019. Network with leading Web3D technologists and join the efforts to create an open, standard, royalty-free 3D Web. Check out the latest technology and demos by our member and booth partner Fraunhofer IGD (https://www.igd.fraunhofer.de/en): mashing up multiple models and delivering interactive experiences without plugins. In addition, X3D technology and X3D V4.0 enhancements will be presented and discussed at SIGGRAPH Birds of a Feather (BOF) session (July 30). The Web3D X3D Version 4 draft specification will be published online for attendees and others to review. More information on all Web3D events at SIGGRAPH 2019 is available at: https://www.web3d.org/event/join-us-siggraph-2019

Web3D 2019 is an ACM SIGGRAPH sponsored event, organized in cooperation with the Web3D Consortium and EuroGraphics with support from corporate sponsors including 3dMD.com and Khronos.org.

The Web3D Consortium's Extensible 3D (X3D) Graphics Standard (http://www.web3d.org/x3d/what-x3d) provides a robust and durable medium for implementation of interactive multimedia 3D systems on the Web. X3D is the leading royalty-free ISO-IEC Standard for 3D on the Web. We are an open organization: companies, universities, agencies and individuals are all welcome to join the Web3D Consortium.

The Web data-integration capabilities and rich set of componentized features for X3D are steadily expanding through community participation. Join us and contribute to the development of version 4.0 of the X3D standard, which is defining the integration of X3D into HTML5. Check out the just-posted release of the Public Committee Draft of the X3Dv4 specification to see where this is heading; the deadline for all X3D V4 technology contributions is December 2019. There has never been a better time to join the Consortium (http://www.web3d.org/join) and build 3D into the Web!

SOURCE Web3D Consortium