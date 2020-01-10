3D Printed Boat "3Dirigo" Coming To The Maine Boatbuilders Show!

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2020 Maine Boatbuilders Show has a Guinness World record holder coming to the show. It is a 25', 5,000 lb 3D printed boat by the Advanced Structures and Composites Center at the University of Maine in Orono. For more information, visit http://www.composites@umaine.edu to learn more about this amazing boat! The lead developer will also be giving seminars. We are inviting any high school to visit at no charge to see the opportunities for employment in Maine's diverse marine market. Contact Mike Aaskov at mikeaaskov@gmail.com.

Maine's boatbuilding community is extremely diverse. There are those that build dinghies, others build mega-yachts, and anything in between. The Maine Boatbuilders Show is here to promote everyone. Many boat builders do not know what they will have available at showtime. When we know what boats are coming, we will send out additional press releases promoting them.

With the brain trust that is attracted to the show, there is often animated discussions and as much going on in the aisles as in the booths. The Maine Boatbuilders Show is the gathering of the clan. Come to the show and get your problems solved. Come and find out what is hot in the market, and even better, meet the developers behind the boats! Because the Maine Boatbuilders Show is a gathering point and a celebration for boat lovers, it attracts many national organizations.

The Maine Maritime Academy Alumnae will hold a Maritime Flea Market all three days of the Maine Boatbuilders Show. Proceeds from the Maritime Flea Market will support Maine Maritime Academy with scholarships. Lectures are free so pick a seat, take a rest, and enjoy an educational hour. You can even grab a bite to eat at the new site since there is a restaurant all on one floor!

It is the ninth year for the engine diagnosis competition between the Maine Vocational High schools. This takes place from 10 am-12 pm on Saturday. Looking for new employees? Meet a prospect, touch base with suppliers and learn from the experts! This is the place to find them!

This year's Maine Boatbuilders Show is expected to draw around 10,000 people. It takes place at the Portland Sports Complex, located at 512 Warren Ave, in Portland, Maine. Admission is $15 per day at the door or online tickets are also available. Children under 12 accompanied by adults are admitted free. Groups of 10 or more can buy discounted block tickets for $10.00 each. The Maine Boatbuilders Show is open to the public and will run from 10 am to 6 pm on Friday, March 20th and Saturday, March 21st and from 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday, March 22nd.

