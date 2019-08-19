3D Printing Ceramics Market Size Worth $159.5 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D printing ceramics market size is expected to reach USD 159.5 million by 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 34% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Advancements in printing technology and increased investments are among drivers triggering the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, aerospace end-use segment is anticipated to reach USD 26.1 million by 2025 owing to increasing number of flyers globally

In terms of volume, medical end-use segment is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 35.4% over the forecast period owing to increasing adult population and growing healthcare investments, which is one of the key factors likely to trigger the demand for 3D printing of ceramics

Industrial machinery segment accounted for 8.7% volume share in the 3D printing ceramics market in 2018 owing to industrial output supported by increased demand for machinery

North America accounted for the highest volume share of 45.2% in 2018

Tethon3D, 3D CERAM, Lithoz, Steinbach AG, PRODWAYS, and Desamanera S.r.l. are some of the key players in the market.

Read 90 page research report with TOC on "3D Printing Ceramics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By End-Use (Medical, Aerospace, Industrial Machinery), By Region, Vendor Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/3d-printing-ceramics-market

Metal and plastic 3D printing companies have started focusing on products made of ceramics in the recent years. The market is projected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. Growing need for strong, tough, and temperature resistant components and parts in different end-use industries is the key driver triggering the growth of 3D printing ceramics industry.

Different printers that use materials such as porcelain, ceramics, alumina, and clay using various technologies are available in the market. Liquid deposition modeling (LDP) technology is anticipated to create opportunities in the design and architecture fields. Digital light processing (DLP) and stereolithography (SLA) technologies can be used to produce precise and complex parts for implants application in the medical field.

3D printing ceramics industry is still in the growing phase and faces some challenges. Lack of trained professionals & engineers and education programs for engineers related to the field of 3D printing are among major challenges in the sector. However, the adoption of 3D printing by major manufacturers, providers, and end users of products made of ceramics is projected to promote the technology.

Multinational companies and numerous startups are focusing on reduced execution time and enhanced operational efficiency in different end-user industries. Japan-based Canon Inc. developed a new 3D printing technology for ceramics in 2018. The technology can be used in various applications that require corrosion & heat resistance and insulation properties. The company also developed new ceramic materials to produce highly accurate parts.

Aerospace and medical industries are the key contributors to the growth of the market. As per a report by Airbus, the expanding middle-class population is projected to boost the number of flyers around the world, which, in turn, is anticipated to trigger the production of commercial aircraft and indirectly contribute to the demand for finished components or parts. Moreover, growing adult population and rising healthcare investments are likely to promote the use of 3D printed finished products made of ceramics. Growth of medical and aerospace industries in North America is among key factors influencing the demand for 3D printing. Government funding for healthcare sector in Asia Pacific is projected to assist the market growth. The region is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D printing ceramics market on the basis of end-use and region:

3D Printing Ceramics End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilograms; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Aerospace



Medical



Industrial Machinery



Others

3D Printing Ceramics Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilograms; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Western Europe





Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Central and South America



Middle East & Africa

