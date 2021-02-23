3D Printing Market in Education Sector to Showcase Superior Growth during 2021-2025 | Key Vendor Insights and Forecasts | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the 3D printing market in the education sector and it is poised to grow by USD 687.56 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Get a Free sample report in MINUTES

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the 3D printing market in the education sector.



Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Higher education is the leading segment in the market.

What are the major trends in the market?

The rising adoption of cloud computing in the education sector is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 12%.

Who are the top players in the market?

3D Systems Corp., EnvisionTEC GmBH, Materialise NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, STEMify Ltd., Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, Ultimaker BV, voxeljet AG, and XYZPRINTING Inc. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the benefits offered by 3D printing in the education sector. However, the growing threat from 3D printing rental services in the education sector will challenge growth.

How big is the North American market?

39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3D Systems Corp., EnvisionTEC GmBH, Materialise NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, STEMify Ltd., Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, Ultimaker BV, voxeljet AG, and XYZPRINTING Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the benefits offered by 3D printing in the education sector will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing threat from 3D printing rental services in the education sector is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this 3D printing market in the education sector forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

3D Printing Market in Education Sector 2021-2025: Segmentation

The 3D printing market in the education sector is segmented as below:

End-user

Higher Education



PreK12

Type

3D Printing Services And Materials



3D Printers

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

3D Printing Market in Education Sector 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The 3D printing market in the education sector report covers the following areas:

3D Printing Market in Education Sector Size

3D Printing Market in Education Sector Trends

3D Printing Market in Education Sector Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising adoption of cloud computing in the education sector as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D printing market growth in the education sector during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

3D Printing Market in Education Sector 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the 3D printing market growth in education sector during the next five years

Estimation of the 3D printing market size in education sector and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3D printing market in the education sector across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the 3D printing market vendors in education sector

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

PreK12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

3D printing services and materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

3D printers - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand-led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3D Systems Corp.

EnvisionTEC GmBH

Materialize NV

Robert Bosch GmbH

STEMify Ltd.

Stratasys Ltd.

The ExOne Company

Ultimaker BV

voxeljet AG

XYZPRINTING Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

