3D Systems Earnings: What to Watch on Aug. 8

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) is slated to report its second-quarter 2022 results after the market close on Monday, Aug. 8. An analyst conference call is scheduled for the next day at 8:30 a.m. ET.The 3D printing company's report will follow that of rival Stratasys, which plans to release its quarterly results before the market open on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Investors will probably be approaching 3D Systems' report with more caution than optimism. Last quarter, the company missed Wall Street's consensus estimates for both revenue and earnings. That report broke a string of at least four consecutive quarters in which both the top and bottom lines exceeded analysts' expectations.