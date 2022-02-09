|
09.02.2022 14:45:00
3D Systems Earnings: What to Watch on Feb. 28
3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results after the market close on Monday, Feb. 28. An analyst conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day.The 3D printing company is approaching its release on a mixed note. On the positive side, it's been making good progress on its turnaround. And in each of the three quarters reported so far for 2021, it has beaten Wall Street's expectations for both revenue and earnings.On the other hand, last quarter, management issued a full-year 2021 outlook for adjusted gross margin, 42%, that disappointed some investors. It implies the fourth-quarter result for this metric could be weaker than that for the first nine months of the year, which was 42.6%.Continue reading
