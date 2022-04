3D Systems Earnings: What to Watch on May 9

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) is slated to report its first-quarter 2022 results after the market close on Monday, May 9. An analyst conference call is scheduled for the next day at 8:30 a.m. ET.Last year, the 3D printing company beat Wall Street's consensus estimates for both revenue and earnings in all four quarters. Moreover, three of the four earnings beats were large. In addition, its revenue guidance for full-year 2022, which it issued last quarter, was higher than analysts had been expecting.While 3D Systems' turnaround efforts are solidly progressing, the company is still not profitable on the basis of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).Continue reading