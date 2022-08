3D Systems Stock Drops 12% on Earnings Miss, Guidance Cut

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors in 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) are likely in for a tough day on Tuesday. The 3D-printing company released a disappointing second-quarter report on Monday after the market close.Shares fell 11.9% in Monday's after-hours trading session. This is attributable to the quarter's revenue and earnings missing Wall Street consensus estimates. Management also lowered its full-year 2022 guidance, which was likely the biggest factor in the sell-off.It's safe to assume shares will drop on Tuesday. The magnitude of the decline will likely depend on information shared on the analyst earnings call, which is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET.Continue reading