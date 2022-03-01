|
01.03.2022 20:00:00
3D Systems Stock Is Struggling Despite Earnings and Revenue Beats
3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results after the market close on Monday. Shares opened nearly 15% higher on Tuesday, which is attributable to fourth-quarter revenue and earnings, along with full-year 2022 revenue guidance all sprinting by the Wall Street consensus estimates. However, shares quickly gave back that early gain and then some, and are down 0.95% at 1:03 p.m. ET today.What gives? The company didn't provide earnings guidance for 2022, though the metrics for which it did provide outlooks suggest that it's possible the year's bottom line could come in lower than analysts had been anticipating. Continue reading
