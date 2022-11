3D Systems Stock Yawns Following Earnings Beat, Revenue Miss

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) were down 0.8% in Tuesday's after-hours trading session, following the 3D printing company's release of its third-quarter results. The quarter's revenue missed the analyst consensus estimate, while adjusted earnings exceeded it. In addition, management tightened its full-year revenue guidance range, which had the effect of lowering the midpoint. It maintained its prior outlook for adjusted gross margin. The stock's muted reaction in after-hours trading on Tuesday makes sense, given the mixed quarterly report and relatively minor tweaks to 2022 guidance. Its performance on Wednesday will not only be influenced by the earnings report but also by market dynamics and information that management shares on the analyst earnings call. This call is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Continue reading