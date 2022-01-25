|
25.01.2022 13:26:24
3G mobile: will the UK network switch-off affect you?
Vodafone plans to axe its service next year to focus on 4G and 5G, which could affect coverageVodafone has announced plans to switch off its ageing 3G network next year to focus on using the freed-up spectrum to expand its 4G and 5G networks. Here we explore what impact the move might have. Continue reading...
