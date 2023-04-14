|
3M: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
3M's (NYSE: MMM) stock is a battleground between bulls and bears. On the one hand, bulls and income-investing stalwarts think the stock is a good value based on its valuation and history of cash-flow generation. Moreover, they believe the discounted stock valuation is more than enough to compensate for potential legal liabilities. On the other, the bears worry about the legal risk and a consistent record of underperformance. Here are both sides of the story. Digging into the details, here's a look at 3M's valuation relative to some of its major industrial peers. Enterprise value (EV) is market cap plus net debt, and EV-to-free cash flow (FCF) is a commonly used valuation metric. 3M trades at a clear discount to its peers -- their average EV/FCF multiple is 31.9.Calculating a theoretical EV for 3M based on the $4.7 billion in adjusted FCF generated in 2022 gives an EV of $153 billion. 3M had net debt of $11.8 billion at the end of 2022, and stripping that out leaves a market cap of $141 billion. Continue reading
