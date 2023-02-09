09.02.2023 16:26:00

3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:

  • Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Mike Roman, chairman and chief executive officer, and Monish Patolawala, executive vice president, chief financial and transformation officer, will speak at 1:50 p.m. EST.

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
(651) 733-1807

Diane Farrow
(612) 202-2449

Media Contact:
Tim Post
tpost3@mmm.com

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-announces-upcoming-investor-event-301743244.html

SOURCE 3M

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu 3M Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu 3M Co.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

3M Co. 105,68 0,53% 3M Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren vor dem Wochenende mit Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen