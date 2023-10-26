26.10.2023 16:10:00

3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:

  • Baird's 2023 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Monish Patolawala, President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at 9:05 a.m. CST.

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
(651) 733-1807
or
Diane Farrow
(612) 202-2449
or
Eric Herron
(651) 233-0043

Media Contact:
Sean Lynch
Slynch2@mmm.com

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)

 

