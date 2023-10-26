|
26.10.2023 16:10:00
3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event
ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:
- Baird's 2023 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Monish Patolawala, President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at 9:05 a.m. CST.
This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.
About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.
Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
(651) 733-1807
or
Diane Farrow
(612) 202-2449
or
Eric Herron
(651) 233-0043
Media Contact:
Sean Lynch
Slynch2@mmm.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-announces-upcoming-investor-event-301968038.html
SOURCE 3M Company
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu 3M Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.10.23
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier 3M-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem n Investment in 3M von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.23
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.23
|NYSE-Wert 3M-Aktie springt an: 3M wird nach Milliardenvergleichen optimistischer - Verlust in Q3 (dpa-AFX)
|
24.10.23
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones klettert am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.23
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones steigt (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.23
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zum Start mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.23
|Ausblick: 3M gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.23
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)