01.03.2023 22:15:00

3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor events:

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)

  • J.P. Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Monish Patolawala, executive vice president, chief financial and transformation officer, will speak at 8:50 a.m. EDT.
  • Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Monish Patolawala, executive vice president, chief financial and transformation officer, will speak at 8:00 a.m. GMT.

These events will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

