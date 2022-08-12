Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.08.2022 17:39:00

3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.49 per share for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable Sept. 12, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 22, 2022.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of June 30, 2022, 3M had 569,603,928 common shares outstanding and 64,391 shareholders of record.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
651-733-1807
or
Diane Farrow 
612-202-2449
or
Media Contact:
Tim Post
tpost3@mmm.com

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-board-declares-quarterly-dividend-301605094.html

SOURCE 3M

