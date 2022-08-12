|
12.08.2022 17:39:00
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.49 per share for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable Sept. 12, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 22, 2022.
3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.
As of June 30, 2022, 3M had 569,603,928 common shares outstanding and 64,391 shareholders of record.
About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.
Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
651-733-1807
or
Diane Farrow
612-202-2449
or
Media Contact:
Tim Post
tpost3@mmm.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-board-declares-quarterly-dividend-301605094.html
SOURCE 3M
