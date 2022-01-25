|
25.01.2022 12:36:53
3M Co. Profit Declines In Q4
(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $1.34 billion, or $2.31 per share. This compares with $1.41 billion, or $2.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.34 billion or $2.31 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $8.61 billion from $8.58 billion last year.
3M Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $1.34 Bln. vs. $1.41 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.31 vs. $2.41 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $8.61 Bln vs. $8.58 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!