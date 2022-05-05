3M Earnings Raise More Questions Than Answers

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

3M (NYSE: MMM) left investors wondering. It's no secret that the industrial sector has been hit by soaring raw material costs, ongoing supply chain issues, and component shortages. Furthermore, end-market weakness in areas like semiconductors and automotive and the effect of the war in Ukraine have all hit the sector. As a result, many industrial companies have lowered full-year guidance ranges or expectations accordingly. However, 3M wasn't one of them. So is that good or bad news? Here's the lowdown.Image source: Getty Images.Despite a challenging first quarter and CFO Monish Patolawala noting his caution in the current environment amid disclosing that "We are seeing a slow start to sales in April" during the earnings call, management stuck with its full-year guidance.Continue reading