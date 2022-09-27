|
27.09.2022 15:35:09
3M Establishes New 3M Verify Platform To Report Potential Counterfeit 3M Product
(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM) announced Tuesday that it has established the new 3M Verify platform to report potential counterfeit 3M products, building on the success of its anti-counterfeit efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has now expanded its counterfeit reporting process to include all products made by 3M.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 3M has worked closely with law enforcement and governments around the world to combat counterfeit 3M respirators and COVID-19-related fraud.
It seized more than 58 million counterfeit respirators, removing tens of thousands of fraudulent e-commerce offerings and suing wrongdoers to stop misleading schemes targeting frontline workers.
3M.com/3MVerify provides resources and information to help customers, distributors, employees and the general public avoid purchasing counterfeit 3M products and allows customers to contact 3M to report potential counterfeit products.?Reports of suspected counterfeit 3M products will be reviewed and investigated by anti-counterfeit response teams globally.?
3M is committed to taking action to stop and deter fraud to protect people around the world.
15.09.22
|1 Simple Reason Not to Sell 3M Stock (MotleyFool)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|3M Co.
|116,80
|0,07%
