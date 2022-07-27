|
27.07.2022 03:00:44
3M is Spinning Off Its Healthcare Unit
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.You never know if a spinoff is going to end up a success like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Frasier, and Better Call Saul or a trivia question like Joey, That 80s Show, and Joanie Loves Chachi.On Tuesday, US manufacturing conglomerate 3M became the latest corporate to try its hand at the concept, announcing it will spin off its healthcare unit as a public company. In the corporate world, the goal is to boost shareholder value, of course, Wall Street's version of ratings.Continue reading
