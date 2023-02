3M May Have a High Yield, but I'd Keep It at Arm's Length

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

3M's (NYSE: MMM) 5.5% dividend yield is compelling, but it's not enough to offset the company's problems.A company's ability to meet guidance and to generate revenue growth and margin expansion are critical considerations when investing in a stock. Unfortunately, based on recent history, 3M is, arguably, failing on all three counts.One of 3M's significant shareholders, Flossbach von Storch, isn't satisfied with its performance. The asset manager's co-founder Bert Flossbach has already written to 3M's management and expressed concern about how it's being run, and about management's positive statements regarding the company.