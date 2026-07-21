3M Aktie
WKN: 851745 / ISIN: US88579Y1010
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21.07.2026 13:04:49
3M Raises FY26 Outlook After Strong Q2 Results; Shares Jump
(RTTNews) - Industrial and consumer products maker 3M Company (MMM) on Tuesday raised its full-year guidance after reporting stronger second-quarter results, citing continued momentum in its general industrial, safety and data center businesses. Following this, the company's shares rose nearly 6% in pre-market trading.
3M now expects full-year earnings of $8.80 to $8.95 per share, up from its previous forecast of $8.50 to $8.70 per share. It also raised its organic sales growth outlook to more than 3.5% from nearly 3%.
"We delivered a strong second quarter, exceeding expectations with mid-single-digit sales growth, robust operating margins of about 25%, and double-digit EPS growth, reflecting the progress we're making on our strategic priorities and building a higher-performing company," said William Brown, 3M Chairman and CEO. "As a result of our strong first-half performance and continued momentum, we are increasing our full-year guidance and remain confident in our ability to create long-term value for shareholders."
For the second quarter, net profit increased to $933 million or $1.78 per share from $723 million or $1.34 per share a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $1.255 billion or $2.40 per share.
Operating income, however, declined to $984 million from $1.140 billion, reflecting higher operating expenses.
Sales rose 2.5% to $6.500 billion from $6.344 billion last year.
3M share closed at $159.11 on Monday, down 0.46%.
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