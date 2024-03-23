|
23.03.2024 08:31:00
3M Raises Guidance and Changes CEO: Is the Stock a Buy?
Industrial giant 3M (NYSE: MMM) had a remarkable run on Wall Street last week, with its stock soaring by a double-digit percentage thanks to a wave of positive news. This surge in stock value, coupled with the stock's undervaluation, a near 5.8% dividend yield, and its potential as a turnaround play following a pending management restructuring and the spinoff of its healthcare business, Solventum, all point to a promising investment opportunity. Could this be the right time to consider buying 3M stock?First, let's recap the recent news, taking the issues in order:The change of CEO is unusual and usual at the same time. It's unusual in that Brown is not a 3M veteran (Roman has been at the conglomerate since 1988), and his background at Harris and then L3 Harris is in defense -- an area that 3M has little exposure to.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu 3M Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.03.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones verliert am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones schwächelt am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
21.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones letztendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
21.03.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
21.03.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones am Mittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
20.03.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
|
15.03.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones legt letztendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
15.03.24
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)