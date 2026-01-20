3M Aktie

3M für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 851745 / ISIN: US88579Y1010

20.01.2026 19:16:43

3M Shares Slide 8% After Q4 Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - 3M Company (MMM) shares fell sharply on Tuesday, dropping 7.47 percent, or $12.53, after the company reported lower fourth-quarter earnings compared with last year.

The stock was trading at $155.27 after opening at $159.45, versus a previous close of $167.80 on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares moved between $153.10 and $163.73 during the session. The bid was around $155.00 and the ask near $155.18.

For the fourth quarter, 3M reported net income of $577 million, or $1.07 per share, down from $728 million, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, earnings totaled $987 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue rose 2.0 percent year over year to $6.133 billion from $6.01 billion.

Trading volume reached about 5.07 million shares, well above the average volume of 2.94 million. 3M's 52-week range stands at $121.98 to $174.69.

