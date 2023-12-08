|
08.12.2023 23:05:00
3M Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Share prices of 3M (NYSE: MMM) are down around 20% from their 52-week high. But that's just the start because the stock has also fallen a huge 50% from its highs in 2019. The 5.9% dividend yield on offer from this Dividend King is near the highest level in the company's history.Here's a quick look at the arguments for why you might want to buy, sell, or hold this stock.There's no question that 3M is an iconic industrial company. Founded more than 100 years ago, it started out with a massive failure (it was hoping to mine for corundum and instead found anorthosite). But that didn't stop 3M, as it ended up buying the abrasives it needed and pushing forward. And then it started innovating, something that has distinguished its business for decades at this point, introducing unique products that only it could sell.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu 3M Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.12.23
|Mittwochshandel in New York: Dow Jones letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
06.12.23
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones verbucht am Mittwochnachmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
06.12.23
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones am Mittwochmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
06.12.23
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel 3M-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in 3M von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
05.12.23
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones legt schlussendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
05.12.23
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones beginnt die Dienstagssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.23
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Handelsende Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.23
|Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones legt nachmittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)