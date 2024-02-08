|
08.02.2024 12:21:00
3M Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
What to do with 3M (NYSE: MMM) stock? The bulls will argue that the company's valuation and 6.3% dividend yield make it a compelling buy for a company in turnaround mode. Meanwhile, the bears will point to the company's lackluster growth history, disappointing 2024 guidance, and failure to generate meaningful margin expansion over the years. Here's what you need to know before buying the stock.In a previous article, I discussed the company's outlook for 2024 while outlining management's poor track record of meeting sales guidance. This isn't just an issue of management overpromising and underdelivering (although that's bad enough). It's also a question of whether the business is being run well.It stands to reason that management structures its business and costs with its guidance in mind, and when it fails to meet expectations, there's likely to be margin pressure due to the extra cost in its structure. As such, it's no surprise that 3M has struggled with margins over the years. The following chart shows its gross margin performance, alongside that of multi-industry industrial Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) -- more on that in a moment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu 3M Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu 3M Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|3M Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|11 675,00
|-2,18%
|3M Co.
|86,04
|-0,41%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins - teils neue Allzeithochs -- ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.