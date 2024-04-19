|
19.04.2024 17:18:34
3M Stock Has 20% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
A JPMorgan analyst recently lowered his price target on 3M (NYSE: MMM) stock to $110 from $118 and retained his neutral rating on it. That new price target still anticipates a near-20% upside over 12 months from the current price of about $92, highlighting the stock's value case.It looks like a downgrade, but in reality, the change reflects the spin off of 3M's healthcare business, now trading as Solventum (NYSE: SOLV). 3M shareholders received one share of Solventim for every four they held in 3M. As such, Solventum's stock price of $61.75 equates to $15.44 in "old 3M." Adding the $15.44 to 3M's $91 price gives an "old 3M" price of about $106.40.The analyst's previous price target for "old 3M" was $118, implying an 11% upside. The updated price target after the spinoff is $110, implying a 20% upside. So even though the price target fell, it could still be considered an upgraded price target.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu 3M Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
17.04.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier 3M-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein 3M-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: 3M legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones legt am Freitagmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich mittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Donnerstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier 3M-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem 3M-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)