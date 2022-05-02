3M To Expand Plant In Valley, Nebraska; To Create Around 50 New Jobs

(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM) announced Monday plans to expand its plant in Valley, Nebraska in order to increase the production of 3M respiratory and hearing protection products. 3M is investing approximately $58 million to fund the 80,000 square foot expansion that will create around 50 new jobs at the facility.

As part of the expansion, 3M plans to invest in additional production capacity for re-usable elastomeric respirators and PELTOR hearing protection products in 3M's Personal Safety Division.

3M acquired the Valley, Nebraska site in 1979 and it employs about 560 people. 3MValley produces most of its products for the 3M Personal Safety Division.

The additional investments and jobs will help increase capacity and reduce manufacturing cycle time to help meet customer demand. The expansion will include new production lines, equipment and a warehouse.

3M is also partnering the state of Nebraska in this expansion through the ImagiNE Nebraska Program, a tax incentive-based program intended to encourage companies to invest in Nebraska by creating jobs and growing the state and its economy.