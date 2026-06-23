3M To Provide Advanced Thermal, Acoustic Insulation Solutions For Airbus A220

(RTTNews) - 3M (MMM) and Airbus have signed a long-term supply agreement to help drive the continued advancement of passenger comfort and aircraft performance on the Airbus A220. 3M will provide advanced thermal and acoustic insulation solutions for the aircraft cabin. The thermal materials will help improve the aircraft's operational performance, while the acoustic insulation will be integrated throughout the cabin to absorb and reduce engine and airframe noise.

3M said it will continue working closely with Airbus teams around the world on future innovations that enhance both the onboard passenger experience and the operational needs of airlines.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, 3M shares are up 0.51 percent to $164.08.