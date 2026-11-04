3M Aktie
WKN: 851745 / ISIN: US88579Y1010
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04.11.2026 07:07:09
3M To Settle PFAS-related Personal Injury Claims; To Record Pre-tax Charge Of $5.8 Bln In Q4
(RTTNews) - 3M (MMM) has entered into a broad resolution to settle PFAS-related personal injury claims that are the focus of the Aqueous Film-Forming Foam Multi-District Litigation in federal district court in South Carolina. The resolution positions 3M to manage remaining and future personal injury claims both inside and outside the AFFF MDL. Under the agreement, 3M will make a pre-tax $7.35 billion nominal commitment over nine years, with a present value of $5.8 billion. The company will record a pre-tax charge of $5.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2026, which will be reflected as a special item when arriving at adjusted results, and does not change previously issued 2026 guidance.
The legacy claims settled primarily relate to PFAS compounds that 3M announced in 2000 it would voluntarily phase out. The company noted that, if certain agreed settlement terms are not fulfilled, it is prepared to continue to defend itself in litigation.
At last close on NYSE, 3M shares were trading at $177.05.
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