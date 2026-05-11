

EQS-Media / 11.05.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



3U HOLDING AG awarded DGNB Gold Certificate for its new headquarters in Marburg

Premises built to the latest energy and environmental standards

DGNB Gold Certificate for sustainable office and administration building

Green areas, green building and biodiversity at 3U headquarters

Energy efficiency, renewable energies and infrastructure for sustainable mobility

Marburg, 11 May 2026 – 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN DE0005167902; ticker symbol: UUU) has been awarded a Gold Certificate from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Nachhaltiges Bauen (German Sustainable Building Council – DGNB) for its new headquarters in the Cappel District of Marburg. The award certifies the high standards of the new building in terms of ecological, economic and sociocultural criteria and highlights the company’s aspiration of consistently implementing sustainability at its head office.

The building at the location of Zu den Sandbeeten 1 b location was assessed in line with the DGNB usage profile for office and administration buildings. It was rated overall as having achieved an above-average degree of compliance. This achievement was rendered possible by an interplay of efficient building technology, in-house energy production and well-designed external areas.

The new building has a total floor area of around 2,000 sqm and contemporary office space over three floors for employees at the 3U Group’s head office. Parts of the building’s façade and the roof have been greened. The piece of land which is approximately 3,200 sqm was landscaped and deliberately designed with a minimum of sealed surfaces and an emphasis on environmental sustainability. Twenty-two indigenous trees will be planted in the green areas around the building and, together with the existing trees and greening on the building, will improve the micro-climate and promote biodiversity.

The new building sets a new benchmark in energetic terms: a photovoltaic system installed on the roof is capable of generating up to 36.4 MWh of clean energy a year. A highly efficient heat pump system takes care of heating and air conditioning; in conjunction with sourcing green electricity, the building operates completely without fossil fuels. Furthermore, attention was given to creating a contemporary infrastructure for sustainable mobility: Employees have access to a total of 34 bicycle stands, ten of which are equipped with charging sockets.

The interior of the building is also designed to accommodate contemporary work: ergonomic workstations flooded with light and rooms that facilitate work requiring focused concentration and for collaboration. All this enhances the employer appeal of 3U HOLDING AG – and makes the company's commitment to sustainability tangible for employees every day.

“The DGNB Gold Certification is an important milestone for us. It demonstrates that we not only implement sustainability in our business segments but also consistently in our own properties,” says Andreas Odenbreit, Management Board member responsible for Personnel and Legal Affairs at 3U HOLDING AG. “Our new building makes our aspiration of taking responsibility for the environment and for society very real. It also creates a contemporary and energy-efficient working environment for our employees while enabling us to send a clear signal for promoting sustainable infrastructure at the Marburg location”.

3U HOLDING AG is the building owner and applicant for the certificate. GOLDBECK Südwest GmbH assumed the role of architect and general contractor for the new building. Izabela Bürkner from GOLDBECK GmbH was the DGNB auditor. The building was completed and occupied in 2025.

In its new office and administration building, 3U HOLDING AG combines its central functions in one energy-efficient, forward-looking location. The DGNB certification is a perfect fit for the company’s strategy, not only in terms of planning sustainability in its own properties and infrastructure projects but also for verifiably implementing this aspiration.

About 3U HOLDING AG:

3U HOLDING AG (www.3u.net) was founded in 1997 and has its headquarters in Marburg, Germany. As the operating management and investment holding company, it heads up the 3U Group. With a view to increasing the value for the shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers and all stakeholders, the company acquires, operates and sells companies in the three segments of ITC (Information and Telecommunications Technology), Renewable Energies and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Technology. 3U HOLDING AG’s shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and on the German regional stock exchanges (ISIN: DE0005167902; identifier: UUU).

Contact:

Thomas Fritsche

Investor Relations

3U HOLDING AG

Tel.: +49 (0)6421 999-1200

email: IR@3U.net