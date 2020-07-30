3xLOGIC and Redwire Deliver Comprehensive Video Surveillance Empowering Tampa YMCA to Improve the Member Experience

FISHERS, Ind., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3xLOGIC, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions today announced that the Tampa (FL) Metropolitan Area YMCA is in the midst of a multi-phase security system project that includes video surveillance, fire and intrusion upgrades, and a takeover of existing and new cameras by 3xLOGIC's VIGIL video management system. The project is being implemented by Redwire, security professionals for over 40 years with clients across Florida, South Georgia, and Southern Alabama.

When Nate Valentin, VP of Information Technology, joined the Tampa YMCA in September 2019, he was immediately presented with an opportunity. "We had received a generous donation to be used for cameras, and I was tasked with interviewing vendors and evaluating platforms to determine how best to leverage this donation." Valentin and his team devised plans to go well beyond standard video surveillance.

Prior to this upgrade, the Tampa YMCA had cameras from another manufacturer at three locations. Phase I of the project was to install approximately 150 cameras at the remaining locations—the smaller buildings received 4-camera packages, most locations have 16, and the largest facilities have 20-25 cameras. Valentin commented, "If there's any silver lining to the current pandemic, Redwire's excellent work enabled us to get all the camera systems installed while we were closed down and before we opened Summer Camps."

The 3xLOGIC cameras cover a wide range of areas of interest— parking lots, pools, any childcare areas, workout centers, front desks, and basketball courts. Phase II of the project will see fire and instrusion systems upgraded and monitored by RedWire. "Remote access to the camera systems via 3xLOGIC's View Lite II Mobile App will help us mitigate false alarms." Phase III of the project will see all cameras—new and previously installed—taken over by 3xLOGIC's VIGIL VMS. "We want everything under one platform and standardized across the organization," said Valentin.

During the planning and installation, Valentin began to see possibilities for his system that went beyond monitoring parking lots and protecting the YMCA from false claims. "Video is a great tool and it gives us the information we need to make good, informed decisions. We also saw video and our overall security system as a way to enhance our member's experience and to increase member engagement."

The Tampa YMCA plans to establish a call center to accomplish these important goals of enhancing member engagement and satisfaction. Call center staff will have access to live video feeds of key areas across all YMCA locations so members can call in to ask, for example, if a basketball court is free or how many swim lanes are open and any number of other questions they have about the facilities. "Not only will we be able to give our members up-to-the-minute, accurate information about the status of facilities, this will also take some of the load off front desk staff so they can better serve the person standing in front of them," Valentin explained.

Redwire will install fire and intrusion systems from another manufacturer, but 3xLOGIC video surveillance will be used to verify anything these systems flag. Redwire will perform fire and intrusion monitoring and they are also the Managed Services Provider (MSP) for all the cameras. "Across all locations, and in many different ways, we will lean heavily on our cameras to get smarter and provide excellent member service," said Valentin.

About Tampa YMCA

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is a cause-driven 4-star charity, strengthening Hillsborough and East Pasco communities for 130+ years, through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the Association, 18 facilities engage 242,000+ men, women and children — regardless of age, income or background — to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve our community's health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The Tampa Y has long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. http://www.tampaymca.org

About Redwire

Redwire is a team of professionals who have specialized in the security industry for over 40 years. They deliver best in class technology, monitoring from their own 5-Diamond rated central station, and around the clock service to commercial, governmental, institutional, and residential clients across Florida, South Georgia, and Southern Alabama. Visit Redwire online at http://www.redwire.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About 3xLOGIC

3xLOGIC Inc. has been a leading innovator in server and cloud-based security technology for 15+ years. The company is recognized for providing easy-to-use surveillance and business intelligence solutions that seamlessly integrate video, access control, and disparate data such as ATM, Point-of-Sale, analytics, and more.

3xLOGIC's video surveillance solutions are engineered for ease of installation, scalability and affordability combined with a managed services portfolio that enables integrators to effectively evolve from dealers to high-value strategic partners. Follow 3xLOGIC on Facebook, LinkedIn, or our Twitter account, and read our latest news at http://www.3xlogic.com

