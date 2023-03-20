4/2023·Notice of Annual General Meeting of Trifork Holding AG

Company announcement no. 4 / 2023

20 March 2023





The Annual General Meeting 2023 of Trifork Holding AG (the "AGM”) will take place on 12 April 2023, at 10:00 CET at Grabenstrasse 2, 6340 Baar, Switzerland.

The AGM will be streamed live on the internet. Shareholders who wish to participate in the livestream shall register on the e-voting platform of Computershare no later than 9 April 2023 at 11.59 p.m. CET.

All relevant documentation for the AGM is available on Trifork’s investor website, including:

Invitation to the AGM (including agenda and motions of the Board of Directors);

Annual report 2022 (including auditor's reports);

Presentation of new Board member standing for election;

Proposed updates to the Articles of Association.

Shareholders registered in the share register on the publication date of this notice convening the AGM will receive an invitation for the AGM by mail along with individual login codes to the voting platform of the AGM.

To facilitate the communication between Trifork Holding AG and its investors and to reduce the environmental impact of physical mail, shareholders are kindly requested to register their e-mail address on the e-voting platform.

Please direct questions by email to investor@trifork.com

For more information, please contact:

Investors

Kristian Dollerup, Head of Investor Relations

kdo@trifork.com, +41 76 561 12 56

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director

frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

Media

Peter Rørsgaard, CCO Fintech & Head of Press

pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494

About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has 1,062 employees across 66 business units and offices in 14 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with 329,000 subscribers and more than 40 million views on YouTube as per end 2022.

Attachments