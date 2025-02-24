4/2025·Trifork Group AG – Change to the Board of Directors

Company announcement no. 4 / 2025

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 24 February 2025



Change to the Board of Directors

Casey Rosenthal, Member of the Board of Directors of Trifork Group AG since 2019, is joining Trifork’s US organization in an operational role and has therefore left the Board of Directors with immediate effect.



Casey Rosenthal will be a member of the management team of Trifork US, leading growth in the Platform and Data Engineering space. Pairing his extensive experience in managing large-scale platforms with Trifork’s expertise in building scalable, resilient solutions, Casey Rosenthal will be key in executing Trifork’s ambition to continue the strong growth witnessed in North America in the past years.



Before joining Trifork US, Casey Rosenthal was a software entrepreneur and an engineering manager in the Traffic Engineering and Chaos Engineering teams at Netflix. He has managed teams to tackle big data and architect solutions to difficult problems. He finds opportunities to leverage his experience with distributed systems and artificial intelligence, translating novel algorithms and academia into working models. Casey Rosenthal also models human behavior using personality profiles in Ruby, Erlang, Elixir, Prolog, Scala, and other languages. He speaks frequently at conferences on the topics of chaos engineering and complexity.



Investor and press contact:

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR

frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17



About Trifork

Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,278 professionals across 76 business units in 15 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group’s R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

