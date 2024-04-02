|
02.04.2024 18:00:00
4.7 Million Reasons Why Nvidia's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Dominance Will Be Nearly Impossible to Topple
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) revenue and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) have grown at a torrid triple-digit percentage pace for three consecutive quarters. And investors should be able to count on the tech giant's streak extending to four quarters. For the quarter that ends in late April, management guided for the company's top and bottom lines to surge 234% and 396%, respectively, year over year.Nvidia's powerful financial results have propelled its stock to tremendous gains. In the fiscal first quarter of 2024, Nvidia stock rocketed 82.5%, making it the second-best performer on the S&P 500 index, and its long-term performance is even more impressive. (Super Micro Computer, a server specialist, was the index's top performer in Q1.)The primary catalyst behind Nvidia's rapid business growth is incredibly strong demand for its chips and related products that accelerate the processing of artificial intelligence (AI) workloads in data centers. Graphics processing unit (GPU) chips have emerged as the best type of general chips for this purpose -- and Nvidia is the leading maker of discrete GPUs. Discrete means the GPUs are distinct chips, as opposed to being integrated with a central processing unit (CPU) chip.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,40
|17,24%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Nikkei letztlich stark - Handel in China ruht
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag in Grün. Die Wall Street verzeichnet Aufschläge. Der Nikkei zog am Donnerstag an, während in China nicht gehandelt wurde.