4 Appealing Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip

Over multidecade periods, Wall Street has proved unstoppable. But over shorter time lines, the stock market's most prominent indexes have often been volatile and unpredictable -- perhaps none more so than the growth-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC).Whereas the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 have galloped to fresh, record-closing highs in 2024, the Nasdaq Composite is the only one of the three major stock indexes that's not fully recovered from the 2022 bear market. As of the closing bell on Feb. 7, the Nasdaq remained about 2% below its all-time closing high.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel