4 Awe-Inspiring Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip

Over multidecade stretches, Wall Street is a bona fide wealth-building machine. But getting from Point A to B doesn't happen in a straight line. Corrections, crashes, and even bear markets are normal and inevitable aspects of putting your money to work on Wall Street.Last year, all three major stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) truly taking it on the chin (a 33% decline). In 2023, the Nasdaq Composite has been virtually unstoppable, with a 31% year-to-date gain, as of the closing bell on Sept. 18.