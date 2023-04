4 Big Reasons to Be Bullish on Carnival Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite clear signs of recovery from Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK), the cruise line stock is still down 87% from its 2018 all-time high on investor concerns about the travel industry and the economy. Yet, for farsighted investors who can look ahead, there are some good reasons for optimism. Here are my top four reasons to be bullish on Carnival stock today.For Carnival's fiscal Q1, which ended on Feb. 28, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) exceeded company expectations, hitting $382 million. A combination of better net per-diems, higher ticket prices, and increased occupancy helped drive the better-than-expected earnings result.For Q2, management projects an adjusted EBITDA of $600 million to $700 million, or a substantial 57% to 83% sequential improvement over Q1.Continue reading