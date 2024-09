4 Big Reasons to Buy Rivian Now

While electric vehicle (EV) sales growth in the U.S. hasn't been as explosive as anticipated, the truth is that EVs are here to stay and are poised to boom in the years ahead. If you're buying into the long-term EV thesis, it's compelling to try to find the next Tesla-like investment.Here are a few reasons EV maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) could be next in line to make a name for itself in this budding industry."If you build it, they will come" might work in the movies, but not so much in the automotive industry. In the highly competitive field, your product has to speak volumes, or consumers will leave the brand in droves.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool