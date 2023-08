4 Billion (More) Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock and Hold Forever

After delivering a jaw-dropping outlook three months ago, all eyes were on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) when the company reported the results of its fiscal 2024 second quarter (ended Jul. 30). Management was calling for revenue of $11 billion, an increase of 64% year over year and 53% sequentially. The company cited strong demand for the processors used for artificial intelligence (AI), driven by the accelerating adoption of generative AI.The company's guidance was unquestionably bullish, but after a more than 200% run-up in the stock price so far this year, a lot was riding on the results.And Nvidia did not disappoint.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel