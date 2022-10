4 Biotech Stocks With Huge Incoming Catalysts

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Soaring interest rates have been a disaster for biotech stock prices this year. Luckily, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) doesn't take any macroeconomic factors into account when reviewing applications for experimental new drugs.The outlook for biotech stocks is generally murky, but there is a handful that could soar before the end of the year. All three of these drugmakers have new drug applications in front of the FDA that the regulator is expected to rule on between now and Jan. 6, 2022.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading