NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
14.11.2025 12:00:00

4 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term -- Including Nvidia

With all of the money being spent on AI buildout, investors need to position their portfolio to invest in companies that are directly benefiting from this development. The obvious winner is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and I think it's an excellent stock to buy now and hold for the long term.However, Nvidia isn't the only company that's benefiting from this trend. Three others that I think look like excellent stocks to buy now include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).All of these stocks look like fantastic options to buy now and hold for the long term, and investors will be rewarded if they do.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten