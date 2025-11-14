NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
14.11.2025 12:00:00
4 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term -- Including Nvidia
With all of the money being spent on AI buildout, investors need to position their portfolio to invest in companies that are directly benefiting from this development. The obvious winner is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and I think it's an excellent stock to buy now and hold for the long term.However, Nvidia isn't the only company that's benefiting from this trend. Three others that I think look like excellent stocks to buy now include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).All of these stocks look like fantastic options to buy now and hold for the long term, and investors will be rewarded if they do.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
