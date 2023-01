4 career paths for software developers on the move

With software playing such a critical role in the age of digital business, it is not surprising that the demand for software developers is huge and growing. Organizations in virtually every industry are looking for talented people who know how to build and maintain software. If you have been coding for a while, you might wonder how to leverage your coding experience and advance to the next stage of your career . Fortunately, programmers have a variety of options as they look to expand on the mid-level corporate career track. Examples include developer advocate, technical product manager, and technical project manager—to name a few.After programming, what's next?“We have seen developers go into devops roles, project management, business analyst, product management, and project coordinator positions,” said Thomas Vick, regional vice president for recruitment firm Robert Half’s technology practice. “It’s relatively common as more and more people are wanting to get out of positions that are strictly coding roles. They are seeking positions that are more interesting to them.”To read this article in full, please click here