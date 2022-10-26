|
26.10.2022 14:27:00
4 Charts You Need to See Before Buying SNDL
Cannabis company SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) is a growth-oriented business that many investors are hoping can generate great returns in the long run. The company's acquisition efforts and diversification into other businesses have made SNDL bigger and opened up more opportunities.But before you decide to invest in the company, there are four key charts that you should look at that will help summarize the state of the business today and the risks that come with investing in SNDL.Prior to its most recent quarter (ended June 30), when SNDL reported revenue of 223.7 million Canadian dollars -- translating into a year-over-year growth rate of 2,344% -- due to the inclusion of recently acquired liquor retailer Alcanna, the company's growth rate hasn't been all that impressive:Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SNDL Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
26.10.22
|4 Charts You Need to See Before Buying SNDL (MotleyFool)
|
13.10.22
|Better Growth Stock: SNDL vs. Tilray (MotleyFool)
|
30.09.22
|Is SNDL Stock a Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
12.09.22
|Is a Mega-Merger Between Tilray and SNDL Inevitable? (MotleyFool)
|
09.09.22
|SNDL Stock: Bear vs. Bull (MotleyFool)
|
03.09.22
|3 Questions That Smart Investors Have About SNDL Stock (MotleyFool)
|
02.09.22
|Why SNDL Stock Was a Stinker Today (MotleyFool)
|
22.08.22
|Why SNDL Stock Sank Today (MotleyFool)