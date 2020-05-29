4 Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business Professors Named on Elsevier's 2019 Most Cited Chinese Researchers List

BEIJING, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CGKSB) is proud to announce that 4 of its professors have been named on publication group Elsevier's annual "Most Cited Chinese Researchers" list. Liu Jing, Professor of Accounting and Finance; Teng Bingsheng, Professor of Strategic Management; and Zhang Xiaomeng, Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior, have been named on the "Business, Management and Accounting" list, whilst Cao Huining, Professor of Finance, has been named on the "Economics, Econometrics and Finance" list. Liu Jing, Teng Bingsheng, and Cao Huining have been named on Elsevier's "Most Cited Chinese Researchers" list now for six consecutive years, whilst it is the first time Zhang Xiaomeng has been named.

The "Most Cited Chinese Researchers" list aims to scientifically analyze and evaluate the global influence of Chinese researchers promoting academic advances. A paper's citation frequency is one of the most important indexes that is used to evaluate the author's contribution and influence in the corresponding academic field.

Professor Liu Jing is an internationally recognized expert on equity investment and security analysis, specializing in capital markets, financial accounting and equity investment. He is one of the most cited authors among Chinese scholars of social sciences in the past decade.

Professor Teng Bingsheng specializes in the fields of strategic alliances, M&A, corporate and multinational business management. In the past few years, Professor Teng has published over 20 papers in top-level international journals like the Academy of Management Review and Organization Science.

Professor Cao Huining specializes in the fields of portfolio management, asset pricing and international finance. His research is widely published in leading journals like the Journal of Finance and Review of Financial Studies.

Professor Zhang Xiaomeng's specializes in the inter-disciplinary areas of leadership and psychology. She is extensively published in top academic journals including the Academy of Management Journal and Journal of Applied Psychology.

