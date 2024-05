4 Colossal Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the New Nasdaq Bull Market

Putting your money to work on Wall Street requires patience and perspective. Since this decade began, all three major stock indexes have vacillated between bear and bull markets in successive years, with these swings most pronounced in the growth stock-powered Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC).During the 2022 bear market, the Nasdaq Composite brought up the caboose with a 33% loss. But since closing this chapter, the Nasdaq has gained 51% and, as recently as last month, pushed to a new record-closing high above 16,400. This move confirms that the Nasdaq is firmly in a new, albeit young, bull market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel