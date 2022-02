4 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2035

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In today's market environment, with stocks across nearly all sectors down from their recently loftier valuations -- and dealing with bout after bout of volatility -- it might be difficult to imagine a day when some of these companies could achieve trillion-dollar market caps. However, long-term investors should always keep an eye on strong businesses that can deliver growth and portfolio returns over a period of many years.If you're discouraged about the stock market's performance over the last few months, bear in mind that over the last five years alone, the S&P 500 has delivered a total return of more than 100% to investors. That illustrates a fundamental point: One of the most effective and sustainable means of building a stronger financial future is to invest -- and stay invested -- in the stock market. Continue reading